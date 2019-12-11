Steal Beyoncé’s top skincare and beauty secrets

If you’re constantly looking for ways to improve your beauty routine to make it quicker, easier and more effective, then you might be interested to learn how Beyoncé keeps her face in tip-top condition. The Crazy In Love singer’s skin – both on her face and her body – always looks luminous.

Makeup artist Sir John Barnett let slip some of the mom-of-three’s secrets to The Cut magazine recently. Queen Bey’s routine is easy to follow given that she uses basic products that most people will already have at home, such as face moisturizer and eye cream. The trick is changing the way you use them...

©GettyImages The singer lets her skin shine with a special glow

Combine moisturizer with your base

If you generally apply your hydrating lotion, wait for your skin to absorb it and then apply your base, this is the first thing that needs to change. The makeup artist to the stars suggests that you don’t leave the lotion to dry completely before applying your foundation. By applying on slightly humid skin, the product should blend in more naturally with your skin tone. If you are after a matte finish, then seal your foundation with translucent powder.

Eye cream is not just for the eye zone

Serums, gels and creams that we generally use around the eyes are made from rapidly-absorbing micro particles that fill and minimize small lines of expression. Therefore it can be used anywhere on the face to protect it.

©@sirjohnofficial The singer takes advantage of the benefits of face cream to use on the rest of her body

Face cream for the rest of the body

We generally pay more attention to the skincare routine of our face, but we shouldn’t neglect the neck and other areas of the body. Sir John advises that we should take advantage of the protecting properties of face creams and use them on our necks, chest and especially dry areas like the knees and elbows.

And another final point from the singer’s skincare routine is to take a detox juice frequently – preferably one made with kale – a great source of vitamin k which helps with cell renewal.