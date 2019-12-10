When you think of co-parenting done right, your mind automatically goes to singers and film actor and actress, Marc Anthony and ex-wife Jennifer Lopez. They two have made it very clear that the basis for their stellar relationship post-separation has been the love that both share for their twin children, Max and Emme.

Almost one decade has elapsed since the two decided to part ways, showing everyone that for the well-being of their children, they were able to put aside any and all differences they may have had between them. This is especially true when fans and followers alike see them sharing private family moments where both are there to celebrate their children.

©GettyImages The former couple maintain an amicable relationship worth of praise

Recently, Marc and JLo both attended a school event for their daughter Emme. The Vivir Mi Vida singer took to his personal social media page and shared the heartwarming moment shared between him and Jennifer, showing everyone that they’ve maintained a solid relationship post-breakup.

In the photo, the trio can be seen with their back facing the camera as they are walking, hand-in-hand. The Contra La Corriente singer captioned the sweet shot, “Nothing but love between us. @jlo.” Almost immediately the singer’s fans flooding the comment section showing their love and support for the picture.

©@marcanthony With this photo, you can see that Marc and Jennifer maintain a tight family unit

Their goal to put their children first helped mold the relationship that the two would have for the rest of their lives — something that has been met with a lot of public praise and can be seen as a lesson to couples who find themselves co-parenting as well.

©@jlo Emme and Max are the only two children Marc shares with Jennifer

Not only are they not afraid to pose with one another in family photos, but they also include their respective significant other in those photos as well.