In less than two months Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be making history during the halftime show at the 2020 Super Bowl, and now, it’s been announced Colombian group Swing Latino will be joining JLo during her performance. The entertainer is upping the Latin vibes with the salsa dancing group that hails from Cali. “It’s something extraordinary since not everyone shows up at such big event,” said the company’s director, Luis Eduardo Hernández. “It’s something important for salsa dancers in Colombia,” he added.

©GettyImages The Latina superstars are ready to hit the stage on February 2, 2020

This won't be the first time Jennifer partners with the salsa dance group. The multi-hyphenate had the caleño dancers join her during her It’s My Party Tour in the summer, where she traveled cross country and performed some of her greatest hits in honor of her 50th birthday. As a matter of fact, they’ve worked with the world-known artist since 2010.

The Bronx Diva and the Colombian songstress broke the news that they’d be taking over the stage at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on their respective social media accounts. There’s no question this is bound to be one of the most memorable performances in the history of the Super Bowl and fans are already counting down until February 2, 2020.

©@swinglatino_cali JLo has danced with Swing Latino since 2010

Coincidentally, the 54th edition of the Super Bowl happens to fall on Shakira’s birthday, so it’s bound to be a mega party. In a statement the Hips Don’t Lie singer shared her honor and excitement. “I’m so honored to be taking on one of the world’s biggest stages in the company of a fellow female artist to represent Latinos and Latinas from the U.S. and all over the world -- and to top it off, on my birthday!” she said. “This is a true American dream and we are going to bring the show of a lifetime!”