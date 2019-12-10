It looks like Elsa Pataky has a new gig! The Spanish model, actress and author, who also happens to be Chris Hemsworth’s beautiful wife, shared a snap on social media clad with a red Santa hat and a plaid shirt while carrying a brown sack on her back. “Giving him a hand,” she wrote next to the photo. The 43-year-old beauty posed on a rooftop with a stunning view where one can see gorgeous blue skies, some greenery and the ocean in the background.

©@elsapatakyconfidential Elsa Pataky posed in front of a gorgeous view

Some of her followers commented on her photo asking if that was the view from her rooftop. However, the gorgeous scenery is from her time in New Zealand as the fitness guru went on a wellness retreat with her friends. Elsa shared a carousel of photos from her trip and captioned, “What an incredible experience and people.” The Ninette actress also kept in mind the victims of White Island, who recently suffered a volcano eruption, leaving at least five people dead and many missing, and added, “My thoughts with White Island and its people.”

During her retreat, the mom-of-three took on some of her favorite activities, including hiking and yoga. The 12 Strong star looked to have had an amazing time combining two of her favorite passions in life: nature and fitness.

©@elsapatakyconfidential Elsa went on a wellness retreat with her friends

From an outsider’s view, Elsa’s life is nearly perfect. Not only is she married to Thor (Chris Hemsworth), but they share three adorable children, India Rose, seven, Sasha, five and Tristan, five, and are getting ready to move into their dream home in Australia. Moreover, Liam Hemsworth’s sister-in-law has released her first Australian book titled Strong: How to Eat, Move and Live with Strength and Vitality.