Latin music has done it again! Latin artists occupy the top spots of the most watched videos on YouTube in 2019. This is the third year, consecutively, that a Latin song has topped YouTube’s global chart. Last year, Nio García occupied the position with Te Boté, while, in 2017, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee swept through with the world famous Despacito.
1. Con Calma - Daddy Yankee & Snow
According to YouTube, Daddy Yankee along with Snow take home the top spot for Con Calma, which has more than 1.6 billion views. 2019 has been a great year for Daddy Yankee. In February, the reggaetonero received a tribute at Premio Lo Nuestro for his more than 20 years of experience in the gene. De La Ghetto, Zion & Lennox, Yandel, Ozuna and J Balvin were some of the urban artists who participated in this celebration. In addition to the tribute, the singer received the Trajectory Award in the 31st edition of the award show. The singer
2. Con altura - ROSALÍA y J Balvin ft. El Guincho
With only 26 years, Rosalía has come to give urban music a new twist. The Spanish artist, originally from San Esteban de Sasroviras in Catalonia, has conquered the music scene in 2019. During the Latin GRAMMYs, Rosalía took five golden gramophones, including Best Album of the Year for El mal querer and Best Urban Song for her successful hit Con Altura. The song in collaboration with J Balvin and Guincho has more than one billion views on YouTube.
3. Secreto- Anuel AA y Karol G
Not only are they one of the hottest couples of the moment, but together Anuel AA and Karol G make music magic. The couple managed to get their Secreto video in third place with more than 905 million views on the video platform. Anuel AA and Karol G won two awards at Premios Juventud for Couples that Fire Up My Feed and Singing in the Shower categories. In addition, Anuel AA was the Artist of the Year at the Billboard Latin Music, while Karol became the Female Artist of the Year at Premio Lo Nuestro.
4. China- Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna y J Balvin
Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna and J Balvin have taken over the fourth position with China. Produced by Puerto Rican producer Tainy, the music video has more than 900 million reproductions on the video platform. The reggaeton pioneers came together to make this song a major success. In fact, their presentation in the last installment of the Latin American Music Awards was a fan favorite.
5. No me conoce- Jhay Cortez, J Balvin y Bad Bunny
In fifth place we have Jhay Cortez, J Balvin and Bad Bunny with No me conoce. The music video of this contagious rhythm boasts more than 820 million views. The hit is part of Famouz, the album by Jhay Cortez, and was listed on the Billboard Hot 100 list.