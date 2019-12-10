Latin music has done it again! Latin artists occupy the top spots of the most watched videos on YouTube in 2019. This is the third year, consecutively, that a Latin song has topped YouTube’s global chart. Last year, Nio García occupied the position with Te Boté, while, in 2017, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee swept through with the world famous Despacito.

©GettyImages Daddy Yankee is leading the list with his song Con calman

1. Con Calma - Daddy Yankee & Snow

According to YouTube, Daddy Yankee along with Snow take home the top spot for Con Calma, which has more than 1.6 billion views. 2019 has been a great year for Daddy Yankee. In February, the reggaetonero received a tribute at Premio Lo Nuestro for his more than 20 years of experience in the gene. De La Ghetto, Zion & Lennox, Yandel, Ozuna and J Balvin were some of the urban artists who participated in this celebration. In addition to the tribute, the singer received the Trajectory Award in the 31st edition of the award show. The singer

2. Con altura - ROSALÍA y J Balvin ft. El Guincho

With only 26 years, Rosalía has come to give urban music a new twist. The Spanish artist, originally from San Esteban de Sasroviras in Catalonia, has conquered the music scene in 2019. During the Latin GRAMMYs, Rosalía took five golden gramophones, including Best Album of the Year for El mal querer and Best Urban Song for her successful hit Con Altura. The song in collaboration with J Balvin and Guincho has more than one billion views on YouTube.

