Things are getting a little competitive for Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra. The Jumanji: The Next Level star opened up about how things in their house have changed since welcoming their new puppy Gino. “Gino is a superstar,” the Sucker singer told Extra. “There’s a little competition going on because Priyanka had her dog, Diana and I’ve got mine. And my dog has more followers on Instagram.”

©@nickjonas Nick Jonas says his new puppy Gino is already getting love on social media

While the numbers don’t lie, the 27-year-old clarified: “But it’s not a competition, we love our kids equally.” Priyanka surprised her husband with the sweet German Shepard puppy in honor of their one-year wedding anniversary on December 1.

“Pri came home with the absolute best surprise this morning. Please meet our new pup @ginothegerman I haven’t stopped smiling since I woke up this morning and finally realized what was going on. Thank you @priyankachopra.”

In the video posted to their respective social media accounts, little Gino meets his dad for the first time by waking him up with kisses. “So much cute in the same frame,” Priyanka captioned the video. “happy almost anniversary baby.”

Since welcoming their new edition to the world of social media, Gino has racked in his own fanbase with over 300,000 followers. Pri, 37, hasn’t revealed what she was gifted with by her husband.