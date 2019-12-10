Cardi B has shown off her stunning bikini body numerous times, but it’s not every day that she wears a Kente two-piece. The 27-year-old took to her social media to post a photo wearing a bikini in the traditional Kente cloth print and matching robe and head wrap. In the pic, Cardi’s ultra toned body and enviable six-pack are on full display while wearing the vibrant ensemble. “I was in Ghana for less than 24 hours. Went thru a lil dilemma but I still had fun,” she captioned the snap.

©@iamcardib Cardi shows off her stunning bikini body

The Press rapper teamed her look with equally bold accessories, including strappy green stilettos by Jessica Rich, oversized sunglasses and golden hoop earrings. The mom-of-one looked radiant as the sunlight hit in all the right places during her photo sesh.

Cardi’s Kente suit represents the traditional woven fabric made by the Asante and Ewe people of Ghana. The fabric is intricately woven, creating stunning textiles such as Cardi’s bikini, matching robe and head wrap. This unique print representative of West Africa is made with a special technique that involves creating narrow strips of cloth and working intricate geometric patterns into the cloth.

©@iamcardib Cardi’s latex look represents Ghana’s flag

Ahead of her Kente ensemble, the I Like It rapper turned it up with a Ghana-inspired look. The Rodeo songstress shared a photo wearing an outfit made to represent Ghana’s flag. Cardi’s sexy get-up featured a single-sleeve latex bodysuit with the flag’s colors, red, yellow and green and black star. Her outfit carried asymmetrical details as it came with a detached sleeve and uneven heels: an ankle boot and a tall, over-the-knee boot.

The entertainer even colored her hair with solid stripes to represent the country’s flag. There’s no question Cardi never disappoints when it comes to her outfits on and offstage!