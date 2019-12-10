Singer-songwriter Camilo Echeverry gets just as nervous about being around superstar Latina Shakira as we do — reminding us that celebs are just like us. Recently, the Can't Remember to Forget You singer shared a behind-the-scenes video of their performance (along with Pedro Capo) of their hit song Tutu at the Davis Cup back in November.

In the video shared on Shakira’s personal social media page, you get a feel for what it’s like rehearsing and performing with not only Camilo and Pedro, but Shakira. You can see that there is a clear kinship between all three performers as they get ready to showcase their hit song together for the first time ever.

In a clip of Camilo, he reveals how looking at the Pies Descalzos, Sueños Blancos singer made him nervous. He shares, “It’s going to be the first time we are going to perform the song live all together.”

The Regálame Tu Corazón singer continues, “I got nervous when I looked into her eyes... It’s not easy! I try to act natural... ‘Yes, I’m looking at you!’” Same, Camilo, same.