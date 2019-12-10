Ana de Armas is a first-time Golden Globe nominee. On Monday, the Cuban-Spanish actress scooped up a nod for her role in the thriller Knives Out. Ana is nominated for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy. The brunette beauty celebrated her nomination by throwing an epic dance party complete with a bottle of Veuve Clicquot and a bag of Cheetos.

The 31-year-old nominee was filmed dancing with her champagne bottle to C+C Music Factory’s popular party tune “Gonna Make You Sweat.” “Very excited and it’s time to celebrate my first Golden Globe nomination,” she said in the clip, before popping the champagne bottle open.

Ana went on to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for their “support and recognition” in a message, as well as her co-star and “best partner in crime” Daniel Craig, who also scored a nomination. “I am so overwhelmed and excited to receive my first Golden Globe nomination that I can hardly believe it is true. I am very grateful to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for their support and appreciation of Knives Out,” she said (via Entertainment Weekly). “Congratulations to Daniel & Rian and the entire cast and crew on the nomination. This role was an absolute dream for me and to be a part of such an enormously talented ensemble is a chance of a lifetime. I will treasure this moment.”

©Claire Folger Ana de Armas plays Marta Cabrera in Knives Outn

After the nominations were announced on December 9, the Knives Out actress tweeted, “Give me a minute guys, I’m still speechless! This is INSANE!!!!! aaaaaahhhhhh!!!!!!.” On Tuesday, she continued expressing her gratitude on social media writing, “Thank you so much #HFPA for this honor, still feels like a dream! Congratulations Daniel, @rianjohnson and the entire cast of knivesout !”