Eva Longoria and Ricky Martin have a wonderful friendship, but there’s a possibility that it could have started when they were teens. The Grand Hotel actress and the Livin’ La Vida Loca singer recently opened up about their first encounter that took place when Eva was just a teen. “I met Ricky when I was 14,” she told Extra TV. “I stood in line for a Menudo autograph. He had long curly hair and I have a picture of us when we were 14. Of course, he doesn’t remember that.”

Ricky, who was a famous pop star at the time, recalled the moment that he met the actress and fellow philanthropist years later. “We met in Miami at the Movie Awards,” he shared. “I guess that’s where it all began. I’ve always had mad respect for her.”

On top of saving the world and working on their various endeavors, it’s their love of being at home that keeps them tight. “I’m a couch potato,” Ricky shared as Eva agreed. “But this is the busiest woman. But we love what we do. When we’re not, we just go home and relax.”

Throughout their friendship, the pair have shared many special moments. In 2016, Ricky and Victoria Beckham were the two A-list stars who got a little too tuned up during Eva’s wedding to José Bastón.