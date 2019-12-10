On Sunday, December 8, Zozibini Tunzi from South Africa was named the new Miss Universe Her first runner-up, Madison Anderson Berrios, who represents Puerto Rico took home second place, but one of her biggest fans that night was none other than fellow Puerto Rican and beauty queen, Marc Anthony’s ex-wife, Dayanara Torres. The 45-year-old shared the thrilling moment via her stories on social media in which the Miss Universe pageant’s host, Steve Harvey, creates suspense and finally announces the winner.

©GettyImages Dayanara showed her pride and support for Miss Puerto Rico

When Steve finally announced Miss South Africa as the new winner, Dayanara and her friends couldn’t help feeling disappointed in the loss of Miss PR. “Felicidades reina! Digna representacion...te queremos (Congratulations queen! Worthy representation...we love you),” she wrote on her stories. “Felicidades a la nueva Miss Universo y en especial a la nuestra (Congratulations to the new Miss Universe, especially ours,” she added.

Ahead of the competition, the Boricua stunner posted a video featuring a dancing Madison, 24, clad in a stunning white dress and next to the clip she wrote, “With our hearts full of pride for our representative @madisonandersonberrios. We’re with you Madison! Thank you for representing us so worthily…”

©GettyImages Madison Anderson Berrios won first runner-up

Watching the 68th edition of the Miss Universe pageant must have brought special memories and a little nostalgia, as in 1993 the mom-of-two was crowned with the coveted title. At the time, the Latina beauty was only 18 years old! Now, her and Marc’s eldest son Cristian Muñiz is the same age as his mother when she was named the most beautiful woman in the universe.