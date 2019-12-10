Stormi Webster is hitting the slopes. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s little lady showed off her snowboarding skills. In a clip posted to the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s social media, the one-year-old is all decked out in her winter gear as she is being pulled by an instructor while her mom cheers her on. “Yay, big girl,” the proud mommy says. “You’re so cool baby.” Stormi celebrates the occasion with a wave to the spectators and a sweet smile, before asking for water. In the following video, Stormi is on her own as she glides down the hill, this time, without the help of anyone, as her crowd cheers her on. “Go Stormi, Go Stormi.” Next to the video, the 22-year-old celebrated her little girls’ success.

©@kyliejenner Stormi Webster showed off her snowboarding skills while on vacation with her mom Kylie Jenner

“I can’t handle this.” Stormi had more fans in the comments. “Stop!!! I cannot handle this,” her auntie Kim Kardashian wrote. “OMG,” Gigi Hadid chimed in. “Dying over here,” Hailey Bieber commented. Stormi and her mom are enjoying a snowy girls’ getaway. For the trip, the ladies had a super chic twinning moment. Little Storm and her mommy both rocked all white snowsuits. Kylie’s had more of an edge with fringe details, while Stormi’s looks complete with black fur details. The mother-daughter duo are taking some time for each other as they escaped for a sweet getaway, which happened to be Stormi's first snow getaway.