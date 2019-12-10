It´s been a long and hard process, but the moment to inaugurate their incredible new house in idyllic Byron Bay, Australia has arrived. Elsa Pataky confirmed to ¡HOLA! Spain in a candid interview that the Hemsworth family is ready to move into the gorgeous property - worth almost $20million and celebrate their first Christmas in the new, airy spaces surrounded by their loved ones.

©chrishemsworth Chris Hemsworth shared some pictures of this statement wall art that will add color to their new home

“We are so happy to have the house finished,” she said during her visit to home country Spain to present lingerie brand Women’s Secret’s Christmas campaign. “We are thrilled as we have been involved in every detail.” Elsa, her husband Chris Hemsworth and their three children India, Sasha and Tristan have been living in Australia for five years, and now they finally have a house to call their own. “That’s what Chris said,” the 43-year-old beauty commented, “It was a pity that when we were living in Los Angeles, as soon as we bought a house there and finished the decoration, we decided to move to Australia, so we have been renting for a long time with our suitcases from one place to another.”

When asked about the size of their brand new home in Byron Bay, Elsa said that: “Seeing the aerial images you can not really tell how big it is. There are many terraces as you spend most of the time outside. I am not going to say it’s a small house, but size-wise is more or less like the one we had in Los Angeles. In fact, that one had quite a few more rooms.”