The Kardashian-Jenner siblings are close – but the bond between their young children is stronger. In all, Kris Jenner is mom to six children (Kourtney,Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie) and grandmother (or Lovey rather) to ten.

All but one of the momager’s brood are parents. Kourtney is proud mom to Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick. Kim is doting mother to North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. Khloé’s pride and joy is her baby girl True. Rob is proud papa to Dream. And Kylie’s world is her makeup-loving baby girl Stormi. Watch the video to find out more...