Camila Cabello is the ultimate daddy's girl. On several occasions, the Say You Won't Let Go songstress has taken to her personal social media page to once again show her followers and the world just how much love there is between her papá and her.

In a post that was shared with her 44.4 million followers on Sunday, December 8, Camila shared a sweet moment captured between the two.

The caption for the photo stared off "you don’t even know how much it means to me now, that you were the first man that really loved me."

©@camila_cabello This is not the first post where the Señorita singer gushes about the love she feels for her father

She followed up with "...guys it melts my heart seeing you send me pictures of you and your dads because of first man [two emojis]." Fans flocked to the picture's comment section sharing heart eye and heart emojis. One fan sharing "First Man is...the best song you’ve ever made [heart emoji]."