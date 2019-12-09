Sofia Vergara is a woman of many talents. She can act, she was almost a dentist, she is an exceptional mother to her son Manolo Gonzalez and now she has graced us with the knowledge of yet another one of her many talents.

On Sunday, December 8, the Dirty Sexy Money actress shared a video of her performing said talent with her 17.7 million social media followers bringing joy and laughter to fans and famous friends alike with her short clip.

In the video, you can see that Sofia is chilling in a makeup chair enjoying some delicious cake as her makeup artist comes up from behind and calls her out on the fact that her always perfect makeup was finished, but that she was eating.

He says, "Sofia, I just did you lip. Literally every time I do your lip, you're always eating cake." The Bottom of the 9th actress (the movie she and husband Joe Manganiello starred in together), proceeded to take a piece of cake and flawlessly put it in her mouth without smudging a single thing.

As her hairstylist watches on with some serious joy, her makeup artist says "Alright," as he has lost this battle with her.