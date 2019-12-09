Awards season is rapidly approaching and the nominations for this year’s first show have been announced. On Monday, December 9, the list of potential winners for the 77th annual Golden Globes were announced. The awards ceremony celebrates the best and the brightest in television and film. This year, Netflix has swept the nominations with its original films The Irishman and Marriage Story wracking in the most nominations.

Some of the biggest Latin names in entertainment have a shot at taking home an award. Jennifer Lopez landed a nomination in the Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture category for her work in Hustlers. Ana de Armas got a nomination for her role in Knives Out, and Antonio Baderas has a shot at another trophy for his role in Pain and Glory. The 2020 Golden Globes, hosted by Ricky Gervais, will air will take place live on January 6.

©GrosbyGroup Jennifer Lopez picked up a nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in Hustlers

Best motion picture – drama

1917

Joker

Marriage Story

The Two Popes

The Irishman

Best actor in a motion picture – drama

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best actor in a motion picture – comedy or musical

Daniel Craig, Knives Out

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

©GrosbyGroup Films such as Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Knives Out, Marriage Story and more picked up numerous noms

Best actress in a motion picture – drama

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Best actress in a motion picture – comedy or musical

Ana de Armas, Knives Out

Awkwafina, The Farewell

Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go Bernadette?

Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart

Emma Thompson, Late Night

Best supporting actor in a motion picture

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Best supporting actress in a motion picture

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Annette Benning, The Report

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

©GettyImages The 2020 Golden Globes airs live from Los Angeles on January 6

Best original song

Beautiful Ghosts, Taylor Swift and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Cats

(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again, Elton John, Rocketman

Into the Unknown, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, Frozen II

Spirit, Beyoncé, The Lion King

Stand Up, Harriet

Best television series – drama

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Succession

The Morning Show

Killing Eve

Best television series – musical or comedy

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician