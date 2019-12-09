Steve Harvey faces criticism after jokes made about Colombia during Miss Universe

Steve Harvey is in hot water after a series of jokes he made in regards to Colombia. On Sunday, December 8, the Family Feud host was the MC for the 2019 Miss Universe pageant. During his opening monologue, the 62-year-old made his first joke about the cartel in reference to the Latin American country. While informing Miss Colombia, Gabriela Tafur, that she made it to the top 20, the host addressed the infamous mix up from the 2015 pageant, where he declared the year’s Miss Colombia as the winner over Miss Philippines. Gabriela kindly told the host, “I forgive you.” In which Steve responded, “You forgive me. Yeah, they haven’t, not the cartel. They’re not handling it the same way.”

While the contestant took it all in stride, viewers of the show were not amused. “I like how @iamsteveharvey makes a joke about the cartel to #MissColombia and then cut to her package and she’s like “I’m a lawyer and I have been fighting violence in my country. Get it girl. And Steve, sit down man. #MissColombia,” one user wrote. “That Steve Harvey comment about Colombia and the CARTEL was disrespectuful! He should apologize! Thats not what we are, our artists, our landscapes, our athletes can speak LOUDER @MissUniverse #missuniverse2019 #MissColombia.”

Not cool @MissUniverse /Steve Harvey. Just FYI it’s rude to make jokes about any countries past & serious issues like that. Jeez Harvey. Maybe time for a new host. https://t.co/WkaN29Q2W9 — State Rep Jon Koznick (@Jonkoznick) December 9, 2019

Worst host ever @IAmSteveHarvey , absolutely disrespectful the joke of the “Cartels”. We are a great country full of good people and we don’t deserve that image anymore. Surprising how ignorant a host can be, recommend you to open a book once in a while. Joke a out of place! — Andres Simon (@AndresSimon_) December 9, 2019

I like how @IAmSteveHarvey makes a joke about the cartel to #MissColombia and then cut to her package and she’s like “I’m a lawyer and have been fighting violence in my country.” Get it girl. And Steve, sit down man. #MissUniverse — Spenser Wempe (@SpenserWempe) December 9, 2019

Gabriela Tafar proudly represented Colombia during the pageant

Steve did not speak out about the comments. At the end of the night, Gabriela and the rest of the contestants celebrated the win of Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi. “Last night was amazing. Thanks everyone for the kind words and the support! Congratulations @zozitunzi, you deserved it. Te amo Colombia, fue un honor representarte.”