Ally Brooke honors Selena Quintanilla with a special performance at Miss Universe 2019 pageant

On Sunday night, Ally Brooke gifted the world with a memorable performance during the 68th edition of the Miss Universe pageant held at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. After opening the show with an electric number featuring her new song No Good, the 26-year-old singer took the stage to perform a dazzling medley of songs from the late Queen of Tejano Selena Quintanilla.

Ally looked radiant in a shimmering black gown and her hair pulled back tight in a classic bun when she came out to perform I Could Fall In Love. The singer, who was born in Texas, sang as the evening gown portion of the night began. She then continued the tribute with Dreaming of You. Selena’s sister Suzette Quintanilla was in the audience and expressed her excitement at having Ally sing her sister’s songs.

“Never imagined I would ever ever ever hear this song sung at a MISS UNIVERSE pageant!,” she wrote alongside a video she posted on social media of Ally’s moving performance. “(Not the best recording I did with my phone) @allybrooke Thank you so much for this! Truly honored you chose this song and honored her.” The former Fifth Harmony singer also shared her excitement with fans following the big night. “Tonight has been incredible,” she wrote beside a video recap of the night. “Performing #NoGood live at @missuniverse was a dream come true and so much fun!!”

The star previously shared details about her close relationship with the Quintanilla family, including Suzette who gifted her with a special accessory. "Well she gave me this,” she told ET while pointing to her hair accessory after performing on Dancing With the Stars. “They are so supportive of me and that's the most special feeling in the world because I love their family so much and I love Selena. So it feels pretty unbelievable, honestly.”