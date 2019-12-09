Camila Cabello honors the 'first man that really loved me,' her dad, in a sweet post

Camila Cabello is the ultimate daddy's girl. On several occasions, the Say You Won't Let Go songstress has taken to her personal social media page to once again show her followers and the world just how much love there is between her papá and her.

In a post that was shared with her 44.4 million followers on Sunday, December 8, Camila shared a sweet moment captured between the two.

The caption for the photo stared off "you don’t even know how much it means to me now, that you were the first man that really loved me."

This is not the first post where the Señorita singer gushes about the love she feels for her father

MORE: Camila Cabello reveals why she won't kiss Shawn Mendes onstage (yet)

She followed up with "...guys it melts my heart seeing you send me pictures of you and your dads because of first man [two emojis]." Fans flocked to the picture's comment section sharing heart eye and heart emojis. One fan sharing "First Man is...the best song you’ve ever made [heart emoji]."

Loading the player...

MORE: Camila Cabello asks fans for feedback on 'Romance' - gets sweet response from Shawn Mendes

In a recent interview the Never Be the Same singer shared why she didn't kiss her boyfriend and Canadian crooner Shawn Mendes during their infamous MTV VMAs performance earlier this year. She sad, "I actually just get shy, weirdly. I feel like I would kiss him in the dress rehearsal, but then we are onstage and then something stops me."