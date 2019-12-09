Cardi B gets candid on making marriage work and her million dollar plan for daughter Kulture

Cardi B is not going to fake when it comes to her relationship. The Bodak Yellow rapper, who is married to fellow musician Offset of the Migos, revealed why she and her husband have decided to put in the work – following his infidelity. “When me and my husband got into our issues—you know, he cheated and everything—and I decided to stay with him and work together with him, a lot of people were so mad at me; a lot of women felt disappointed in me,” the 27-year-old told Vogue. “But it’s real-life sh—t. If you love somebody and you stop being with them, and you’re depressed and social media is telling you not to talk to that person because he cheated, you’re not really happy on the inside until you have the conversation. Then, if you get back with them, it’s like, how could you? You let all of us down.”

Cardi B got candid about her relationship with Offset and their dreams for their daughter Kulture

She continued: “People that be in marriages for years, when they say till death do us part, they not talking about little arguments like if you leave the fridge open. That’s including everything.” Cardi and Offset got married in 2017 and have learned the importance of putting in the time and work to heal.

“Everybody has issues. I believe in forgiveness. I prayed on it. Me and my husband, we prayed on it. We had priests come to us. And we just came to an understanding like, bro, it’s really us against the world. He has my back for everything, I have his back for everything, so when you cheat, you’re betraying the person that has your back the most. Why would you do that? We have come to a clear understanding. For me, monogamy is the only way.”

The Bodak Yellow rapper and Offset got married in 2018

Now, Cardi and Offset’s main focus is creating a stable environment and legacy for their one-year-old daughter Kulture. "I’m busting my ass right now so you [Kulture] could have a good car when you’re 18, so you can go to school and have an apartment that I could pay for. If my daughter wants to go to college, that’s okay, but I just want her to be an owner of whatever she wants to own. Just be an owner. Be the boss.”