Yalitza Aparicio stars in Mon Laferte's new powerful music video

Yalitza Aparicio is back on screen! The 25-year-old actress, who dominated awards season with her breakout role in Roma, made a surprise appearance in Chilean singer Mon Laferte’s new music video for her powerful track Plata Ta Tá. The song as well as the music video is a lyrical protest against the austerity and police brutality currently going on in Mon's homeland Chile.

The Mexican actress appears halfway through the video from a cloud of purple smoke wearing a green bandana and raising her fist to the sky. She also appears to have an emotional reaction with tears about to spill over as the music beats on. Earlier this year, Chile experienced a wave of protests across the country that continues to this day in order to shed light on the state’s repression. In the video, Yalitza joins Mon and rapper Guaynaa on the streets with the rest of the crowd banging kitchen pots and pans as they face the police.

This isn’t the first time Mon makes a statement about Chile’s state—during the 2019 Latin Grammys, the singer walked the red carpet with her chest exposed and with the words “In Chile they torture, rape and kill” written across her bare chest. In Plata Ta Tá, she continues to discuss the situation in her homeland.

As for the Roma actress, she has more things in store after this video. "There are some projects that are on the horizon. Once the results take in effect then I will open up about them,” she told HOLA! USA, adding that she's using her time to work towards important causes. "In the meantime, I have been working with some organizations that support mother tongues, the rights of domestic workers and women’s rights. These are things that I feel have great importance and that we must all work on them. I’m taking advantage of the fact that I am here and that I have the opportunity to send the message to society."