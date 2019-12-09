Golden Globes 2020: Jennifer Lopez, Ana de Armas and more of the biggest nominations

Awards season is rapidly approaching and the nominations for this year’s first show have been announced. On Monday, December 9, the list of potential winners for the 77th annual Golden Globes were announced. The awards ceremony celebrates the best and the brightest in television and film. This year, Netflix has swept the nominations with its original films The Irishman and Marriage Story wracking in the most nominations.
Some of the biggest Latin names in entertainment have a shot at taking home an award. Jennifer Lopez landed a nomination in the Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture category for her work in Hustlers. Ana de Armas got a nomination for her role in Knives Out, and Antonio Baderas has a shot at another trophy for his role in Pain and Glory. The 2020 Golden Globes, hosted by Ricky Gervais, will air will take place live on January 6.
Best motion picture – drama
1917
Joker
Marriage Story
The Two Popes
The Irishman
Best actor in a motion picture – drama
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best actor in a motion picture – comedy or musical
Daniel Craig, Knives Out
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
Films such as Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Knives Out, Marriage Story and more picked up numerous noms
Best actress in a motion picture – drama
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Best actress in a motion picture – comedy or musical
Ana de Armas, Knives Out
Awkwafina, The Farewell
Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go Bernadette?
Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
Emma Thompson, Late Night
Best supporting actor in a motion picture
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Best supporting actress in a motion picture
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Annette Benning, The Report
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
The 2020 Golden Globes airs live from Los Angeles on January 6
Best original song
Beautiful Ghosts, Taylor Swift and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Cats
(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again, Elton John, Rocketman
Into the Unknown, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, Frozen II
Spirit, Beyoncé, The Lion King
Stand Up, Harriet
Best television series – drama
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Succession
The Morning Show
Killing Eve
Best television series – musical or comedy
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician