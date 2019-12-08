Fan frenzy is a symptom of being a celebrity, but things got a little too frenzied in Brazil this weekend for Ryan Reynolds. The 43-year-old actor was making his scheduled appearance onstage at CCXP 2019 on Saturday, December 7, to promote his latest film Free Guy when madness occured. As Ryan kindly hopped off stage to greet his excited fans behind a barricade the structure suddenly collapsed!

©GettyImages Ryan Reynolds has been greeting fans while overseas on an international press tour

As the Deadpool leading man popped down to say hello, the crowd's energy heightened, causing their barricade to fall down and almost crush the dad-of-three. Luckily, he leapt away just in the knick of time, swiftly falling up onto the stage. Security quickly swarmed the A-lister, who didn’t skip a beat. He dusted himself off and immediately went down to check on his fans, because that’s the kind of guy he is!