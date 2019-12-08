The subtitle for 2019’s American Music Awards may as well have read: “Will Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes kiss?” After sizzling the MTV VMAs with their rousing first live performance of Señorita, fans had eagerly hoped the starry pair would heat things up even further next time. And while the much talked-about AMAs jaunt had plenty of PDA moments, it was yet another kissless tease. Camila dove into the topic in a recent interview, shedding light on why it didn’t happen.

©GettyImages Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes don't normally shy away from PDA

“We didn’t give to them,” Camila told Extra. “I actually just get shy, weirdly. I feel like I would kiss him in the dress rehearsal, but then we are onstage and then something stops me.” The 22-year-old songstress elaborated that “it’s really comforting and nice to have somebody onstage with you that loves you and has your back. It reminds you what’s really important, too, which is the love you have for each other and I don’t just mean that in a romantic way because I felt that way even when we were friends.” She sweetly added: “It’s really nice, really special.”

When they’re not onstage, the Havana singer and her 21-year-old man don’t generally shy away from PDA. Over the summer, the duo shared a hilarious video of their kissing method after some fans criticized them about it. After the clip - which has since been deleted - went viral, Camila said to Ryan Seacrest: “Honestly, we thought it was really be funny. It’s a weird thing to be like two people falling in love in the public eye.”

Merely yesterday, December 7, Camila posted a rather coy selfie with the caption “love makes u crazyyyyyyy.” Since they first collaborated on the single I Know What You Did Last Summer, their chemistry has been a topic of conversation, but it wasn't until the pair teamed up for Señorita this past year that things got more serious. “We haven’t been dating for that long,” Shawn told fans. “We have been dating since July 4, officially.”