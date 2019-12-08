JLo takes over SNL in iconic Versace gown - see the quick change!

Jennifer Lopez can add “Saturday Night Live host” to her 2019 gratitude list. The 50-year-old superstar made a triumphant return to the live variety show for a third hosting gig on Saturday, December 8. She had our jaws drop from the get-go, strutting down the 30 Rockefeller Plaza set’s famous staircase in a classic suit and bow tie combination, her curled tresses flowing glamorously. As she launched into a quippy monologue detailing all of the recent blessings she’s received, we never could’ve guessed what she was hiding underneath her tuxedo.

Scroll to watch!

©Will Heath/NBC/NBCU JLo was back in Versace as she returned to SNL

After rattling off the incredible reasons she’s grateful this season - Alex Rodriguez, Hustlers, her sold-out tour and slaying the Met Gala, among others - Jenny landed on walking the runway in Milan “for the first time wearing a dress I wore 20 years ago.” She hilariously commented: “Now some people said I look better now than I did then - and I’m not bragging, that’s just, you know, gossip!” Little did we know this was a premonition of a viral moment to come.

Eventually, the mom-of-two dove into a musical number, singing Santa Claus Is Coming To Town with New York City’s dazzling Rockettes - and yes, there was a fabulous kick line. Despite all of the high kicks and vocal prowess, the best moment came when JLo ducked behind her co-dancers. Suddenly, she burst through the cluster of performers like a shooting star wearing her iconic green Versace ensemble! Diehard fans may remember her wearing the same ensemble when she was on the show 18 years ago.