Ryan Reynolds falls and is nearly crushed by fans after barricade comes down in Brazil

Fan frenzy is a symptom of being a celebrity, but things got a little too frenzied in Brazil this weekend for Ryan Reynolds. The 43-year-old actor was making his scheduled appearance onstage at CCXP 2019 on Saturday, December 7, to promote his latest film Free Guy when madness occured. As Ryan kindly hopped off stage to greet his excited fans behind a barricade the structure suddenly collapsed!

Ryan Reynolds has been greeting fans while overseas on an international press tour

As the Deadpool leading man popped down to say hello, the crowd's energy heightened, causing their barricade to fall down and almost crush the dad-of-three. Luckily, he leapt away just in the knick of time, swiftly falling up onto the stage. Security quickly swarmed the A-lister, who didn’t skip a beat. He dusted himself off and immediately went down to check on his fans, because that’s the kind of guy he is!

This isn’t the only “run-in” with security Ryan has had this week. He joked about being chased by EXO’s team while attending the world premiere of Netflix's 6 Underground at Dongdaemun Design Plaza on December 2 in Seoul, South Korea.

Ryan Reynolds with EXO

“I’m in the band,” he wrote along with a photo of him and the boy band. “No, for serious. The security guard who tasered me was part of a carefully choreographed sequence me and the guys have been working on from our basement studio in my imagination.”

Blake Lively's husband no doubt misses his little family unit while away working (and being chased by boy band bodyguards). The A-list couple welcomed their third child together in secret earlier this summer, confirming the news in October. The tiny tot's arrival rounded out the adorable family into a party of five, joining daughters James and Inez.