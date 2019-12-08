JLo takes over SNL in iconic Versace gown - see the quick change!

Jennifer Lopez can add “Saturday Night Live host” to her 2019 gratitude list. The 50-year-old superstar made a triumphant return to the live variety show for a third hosting gig on Saturday, December 8. She had our jaws drop from the get-go, strutting down the 30 Rockefeller Plaza set’s famous staircase in a classic suit and bow tie combination, her curled tresses flowing glamorously. As she launched into a quippy monologue detailing all of the recent blessings she’s received, we never could’ve guessed what she was hiding underneath her tuxedo.

JLo was back in Versace as she returned to SNL

After rattling off the incredible reasons she’s grateful this season - Alex Rodriguez, Hustlers, her sold-out tour and slaying the Met Gala, among others - Jenny landed on walking the runway in Milan “for the first time wearing a dress I wore 20 years ago.” She hilariously commented: “Now some people said I look better now than I did then - and I’m not bragging, that’s just, you know, gossip!” Little did we know this was a premonition of a viral moment to come.

Eventually, the mom-of-two dove into a musical number, singing Santa Claus Is Coming To Town with New York City’s dazzling Rockettes - and yes, there was a fabulous kick line. Despite all of the high kicks and vocal prowess, the best moment came when JLo ducked behind her co-dancers. Suddenly, she burst through the cluster of performers like a shooting star wearing her iconic green Versace ensemble! Diehard fans may remember her wearing the same ensemble when she was on the show 18 years ago.

Jennifer’s radiance remained the seminal topic of the show, with the entertainer stepping into various sketches that consistently highlighted her beauty. The main theme not only seemed to be her fountain of youth-like looks, but her resilience. “I’m like a little roach,” she said. “Go to get a glass of water in the middle of the night and, boom!, I got an album.”