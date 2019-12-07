Salma Hayek took a moment to remind everyone about the true meaning of the season. As she unveiled her expertly adorned Christmas tree to the world using social media on Friday, December 6, the 52-year-old Oscar nominee wrote in dual languages: “The most important part of the Christmas season is the love.” She was perfectly dressed for the moment, donning a cozy sweater that said “love.” We were further in awe of the sweet message upon inspecting her tree more closely, which proved that Salma practices what she preaches.

These are a few of her favorite things... Salma Hayek's Christmas tree has ornaments representing things she loves!

A winding string of golden beads, bright lights and multi-colored balls all hang from Salma’s Christmas tree. However, it was the not-as-traditional-ornaments that caught our eyes. First and foremost, popping on a center branch is none-other-than an Anna Wintour ornament! Salma is a major fashionista, so it’s not a terribly surprising find. And guess what? You can make your tree more modish by getting your very own bust of fashion’s most famous face - iconic glasses, cropped bob and all - from Cody Foster & Co.

Another major decoration on Salma’s tree is a Frida Kahlo ornament. This not only flaunts Salma’s love of the iconic Mexican painter, but also for acting. Who could forget her historic turn as the artsy public figure in the award-winning film Frida?

All of the other unique ornaments are clear “loves” of the star. There are Día de Muertos skulls representing her heritage, mermaids and seahorses for her love of the beach and food, of course! Can you spot them all in the post, which has been viewed over a million times?