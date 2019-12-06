It’s Romance day! Camila Cabello is celebrating the release of her love story, that came in the form of her second album. On Friday, December 6, the 22-year-old took to social media to celebrate its release. “Honestly, I want to experience this moment with you guys, that’s what makes it special to me,” she told her followers via her social meida stories. “I’m just going to be online all day. So let’s just celebrate tomorrow. I just want to experience this with all of you guys, because it’s such a special moment. I just want to cherish this moment with you.”

Camila Cabello celebrated the release of her album Romance with some of her biggest fans on social media

Instantly the reactions started coming in from some of her biggest fans. In a picture posted via her stories, the Shameless singer shared a screenshot of her father with the caption “My papa is so excited for romance.” In the photo, Camila is on facetime with her father, who smiles as he looks at her on the camera. Another one of her biggest fans to react was none other than her boyfriend Shawn Mendes. The In My Blood singer took to his stories to share a screenshot of his Spotify, streaming the track “Should’ve Said It.” On the photo was his leading lady’s name and a series of heart eyed emojis. In response to her beau, Camila reposted the story with laughter and more heart-face emojis.