Karol G’s dreams came true when she had the chance to work with her idol Nicki Minaj on their chart-topping single Tusa. In a recent interview, the 28-year-old opened up about how it was social media who brought them together. “I’ve followed Nicki since a long time ago and in July of this year she started following me back on Instagram,” she revealed on YouTube. “And for some time I saw that she liked and commented on some of my posts, so I took the initiative and reached out to her to collaborate on a song and she loved the idea.” Tusa is the girl power anthem dedicated to all the women who have experienced heartbreak and who need support after a breakup.

©Youtube Karol G says she "died 70 times" when she heard Nicki Minaj say her name on their hit single Tusan

Karol, who is engaged to Anuel AA, and Nicki, who married her love Kenneth Petty in October, rap about celebrating the new chapter. For Karol, the dream fell into place in its own timing. “It wasn’t something I was looking for at the time, destiny gave the beautiful surprise,” the Oceans songstress said. “I had a list of English-speaking artists that I wanted to work with, but I felt Nicki Minaj was in a different level for which I had to work a little bit more."

"She is a leader, a strong woman with criteria, I feel the same way. That’s why we connected so well.” She continued: “I died when I heard her say ‘it’s me and Karol G’ in her lyrics. That day I died and came back to life 70 times.” Although the video has only been out for a month, it already has millions of views, proving that Karol’s goal for the track has been accomplished.