You exude so much confidence. Were you always like this?

“For me, confidence is a thing that is different every day. I’ve gotten to a place where I feel stable and calm with my body, and I never blame it for anything or do all those toxic things we are told and taught to do. It was years of unlearning and me being thrown into a public eye at 16 and having people basically only comment on my looks because I was a model. Kind of having a bigger picture and idea of my life and how I didn’t want to live my life feeling like I had to constrain myself or have these restrictions. I’ve always dreamt of doing this or doing that and there is no reason I shouldn’t. It took a long time; it wasn’t overnight. It was a lot of thinking and doing a lot of analyzing of culture and diet culture. Finding people that I can relate to in the curve community and seeing that there are different ways to be a hot, confident, cool girl.”

You also always love testing out different looks…

“Oh I am an experimenter. Since I was a kid I loved costumes and would go through phases of different styles. I was very Emo, and then I would wear blazers every day to school. The thing that I find so fun is that wearing clothes is not something that I hide myself in or just to wear it. It’s more of an intention. I’ll see a piece of furniture, and it will inspire my outfit. That table right there with the tassels, that’s what I’m going to look like tomorrow!”

You must have so much fun playing Kat. Speaking of, when you’re not filming, do you and the cast still see each other?

“Oh yea. Alexa [Demie] is at my apartment in L.A. as I’m not there. I’ve been traveling for a while. Even though I haven’t been able to see them in person, we FaceTime and have a group chat. We’ve been a little busy but we definitely keep in touch. Hunter [Schafer] is my best friend, and I just love everyone.”

Your birthday is December 14. How are you celebrating?

“[Vacation!] I have not gone on a vacation in my adult life, and I just got off this movie we just wrapped.”

Upcoming birthday, new year approaching. Any 2020 resolutions?

“Still the same new year’s resolution as last year –learn how to drive. I grew up in New York and then I was in Jersey for my teens. I failed my road test and went right back to New York at 17. I took my road test a couple times, a couple months ago and did not pass. That is still my resolution.”

This is your year Barbie!

