William Levy says that his new movie was an ode to the Latinx community

William Levy can now add another milestone to his long list of accomplishments in the film industry. With his latest film, he takes on the role of producer, writer (of the script) and lead actor. Something he recalls was "a crazy experience," but one he deems was well worth the time and effort that it took to bring to fruition.

His film, En Brazos de un Asesino (which hits theaters on Decemeber 6, 2019), is about more than just the storyline, it's a passion project that took three years to come to life and one where he actively chose to honor his Latino heritage and roots within an industry that underrepresents Latinos as a whole.

In an interview with HOLA! USA, William shares with us how he not only wanted to bring something special to audiences, but something that respected their integrity as a whole.

This was William's first time being the producer, script writer and actor in a film of his

He shares how he decided to take matters into his own hands and create more opportunities for Latinos on-screen as well as off-screen. He sought to create an environment of Latinx power and inclusivity that resonated on-screen for audiences to enjoy. Check out the full interview below!

William brought in Spanish actress, Alicia Sanz, to help him bring the film to life

HOLA! USA: So, what was it like wearing so many hats for this film?

William Levy: "It’s a crazy experience. I love what I do, and I want to give something to my audience that comes from me in a good way. They need that respect, they deserve that respect from us. When we do a production like this one, where they go to the movie theaters and they pay a ticket to watch something that is well done."

Where did you pull the inspiration for this particular script?

"I wanted to create more opportunities for Latinos in this country. The fact that we are not being represented in this country the way we should be — being the number one audience going to the movie theaters. I just wanted to create more opportunities, which is a main reason behind producing this film and doing it in Spanish."

Your character has a deep dark secret, is there anything about you that fans don’t know yet?

"Oh yeah, a lot of things [laughs] — so you don’t want to know them. [winks]"

Any special plans for the holidays?

"As of right now, I am focusing on the film. It’s been three years from start to finish, and right now we are working very hard on seeing it through."