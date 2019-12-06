Go baby go! Kylie Jenner's one-year-old daughter Stormi is a snowboarding master

Stormi Webster is hitting the slopes. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s little lady showed off her snowboarding skills. In a clip posted to the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s social media, the one-year-old is all decked out in her winter gear as she is being pulled by an instructor while her mom cheers her on. “Yay, big girl,” the proud mommy says. “You’re so cool baby.” Stormi celebrates the occasion with a wave to the spectators and a sweet smile, before asking for water. In the following video, Stormi is on her own as she glides down the hill, this time, without the help of anyone, as her crowd cheers her on. “Go Stormi, Go Stormi.” Next to the video, the 22-year-old celebrated her little girls’ success.

Stormi Webster showed off her snowboarding skills while on vacation with her mom Kylie Jenner

“I can’t handle this.” Stormi had more fans in the comments. “Stop!!! I cannot handle this,” her auntie Kim Kardashian wrote. “OMG,” Gigi Hadid chimed in. “Dying over here,” Hailey Bieber commented. Stormi and her mom are enjoying a snowy girls’ getaway. For the trip, the ladies had a super chic twinning moment. Little Storm and her mommy both rocked all white snowsuits. Kylie’s had more of an edge with fringe details, while Stormi’s looks complete with black fur details. The mother-daughter duo are taking some time for each other as they escaped for a sweet getaway, which happened to be Stormi's first snow getaway.

Throughout the trip, Kylie has been taking to her social media to share pics from their trip. “Baby it’s cold outside,” the mother-of-one captioned a photo of her decked out in Fendi and sitting next to a fireplace. Joining the pair on a trip was Kylie’s bestfriend Yris Palmer. “Took my b—tch to the snow,” the makeup maven captioned the photo.

The 22-year-old and her baby girl enjoyed a snowy getaway

Kylie and Stormi are the Queens of quick trips. Since her little girl made her arrival in February 2018, the mom has taken her on plenty of vacations. Over the summer, Stormi was right by her mother’s side as she traveled to Italy to celebrate her 22nd birthday. Prior, the little jet-setter joined her mama on beach vacations and around the United States as they supported her father Travis Scott during his Astroworld Tour. We can’t wait to see where these ladies end up next!