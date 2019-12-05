Ana de Armas is a knockout in the upcoming James Bond film. Fans got their first look at the Cuban-born actress as a Bond girl in the newly released No Time To Die trailer and official photos. Ana plays Paloma in the thriller, which is set to be released April 2020. In the official trailer, Ana is seen getting into action firing guns and fighting all while wearing a plunging cocktail gown.

The latest installment of the 007 franchise sees James Bond (Daniel Craig), who left active service to enjoy a tranquil life in Jamaica, take on a new mission after his old friend Felix Leiter asks for help. However, the mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to more treacherous than expected, leading James onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology. Aside from Daniel and Ana, the movie also stars Oscar winner Rami Malek and Naomie Harris.

©Universal Pictures International Ana plays Paloma in the 25th James Bond film

Ana recently opened up about playing Paloma in the forthcoming action flick. “I wouldn’t say she’s ordinary, because when she needs to perform her job, she does,” the actress said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. “But [she] is flawed. She says what she feels, she’s nervous, she’s scared. It’s human. When I read it, I was like, ‘Oh, wait — I can be a Bond girl. I’m that. I’m that messy.’ That’s what felt so attractive, on top of what she’s actually doing in the story, which is another step toward giving women a more powerful and strong place in the films.”