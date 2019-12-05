Congratulations are in order for Emma Stone, 31 and her fiancé Dave McCary, 34! The couple announced the joyful news of their engagement via social media on December 4 with an adorable yet slightly blurry photo. The couple first met in 2016 when the La La Land star hosted Saturday Night Live and appeared in the sketch "Wells for Boys" directed by none other than her soon-to-be-husband.

After two years of dating, the pair have vowed to take the next step in their relationship, and we can't wait to learn more about their wedding! Check out the video to see Emma’s gorgeous pearl ring. Congrats to the happy couple!

