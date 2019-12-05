Singer and rapper Cardi B's schedule these days is pretty hectic. The Dominican star has been full steam ahead with the promo of her new album for the last few months as well as concentrating on her most important job - doting mom to her 16-month-old daughter Kulture. Juggling both alone is tricky enough, but if on top of that, you have a tour in another continent, then... Well, it becomes almost an impossible mission! Cardi made a comment on her busy agenda in the last video she shared, writing: "1:03 am drop my KK in NY on my way to Afrriiiiicaaaaaaaaaa baybeeeee!!!!!!," along with a clip in which we can get a peek at the lavish private jet in which she's traveling in style.

The Press hitmaker will be touching down in Nigeria and Ghana to perform in two shows on December 7 and 8. While fans await the arrival of their favorite star, Cardi pleased her followers with the new clip in which we can get a good look at the bling plane - complete with leather seats, big screens, and most importantly, the Latin star dancing in the aisle to the beats of what appears to be a new remix of song Fall by Davido, which features a verse by Cardi herself.