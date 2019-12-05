Archie Harrison seems to have inherited his father Prince Harry’s love for Africa. The Duke of Sussex revealed during the ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, that his five-month-old son was “making more noise” than ever before during the royals’ recent royal tour of the country. “He clearly loves Africa as well because he’s been happy looking out the window,” Harry said. “[Archie] found his voice here. He was bouncing up and down and making more noise than he’s ever made before.”

©Getty Images Meghan Markle's son Archie found his voice in Africa, according to dad Prince Harry

Meghan Markle added, “We thought he was happy before. He’s the happiest here. He’s been so happy the past two days.”

Archie made his royal engagement debut last month in Africa meeting anti-apartheid leader Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter Thandeka in Cape Town. Meghan called the meeting “huge and significant.” “I think Archie will look back on that in so many years and that right from the beginning of his life, he was fortunate enough to have this moment with one of the best and most impactful leaders of our time. So, it’s really special,” the Duchess shared.

©WireImage Meghan said baby Archie was happy during royal tour of Africa

The trip marked Archie’s first royal tour, and Meghan’s first time in South Africa. “I think it’s really an inspiring place to be able to be and the first place for us as a family on a trip like this to bring our baby,” the former American actress said.

In the documentary, Meghan got candid about the pressures she has faced as a new mom in the spotlight. “Any woman, especially when they’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable, and so that was made really challenging. And then when you have a newborn, you know. And especially as a woman, it’s really a lot,” she said. “So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed. It’s um, yeah. I guess, also thank you for asking because not many people have asked if I’m okay, but it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.” Tom Bradby, who interviewed the Duchess, asked her if it “would it be fair to say not really okay, as in it’s really been a struggle?” to which Meghan replied, “Yes.”