There’s a new era for Selena Gomez! After keeping her fans in limbo, the pop star revealed the title and release date for her new single on Friday, October 18, “I needed to lose you to love me. 10.23.” Next to the message was the artwork, which is a black and white photo of the 27-year-old with the words “Lose You to Love Me,” written in white letters. Selena’s big reveal came after she shared a series of cryptic messages with fans. In the early hours of the day, Selena shared a sweet throwback picture from her toddler days next to the words, “I gave all and they all know it.”

The post came after the Hands to Myself singer shared a video of a marquee with the words “I saw the signs and I ignored it,” with a link to her Spotify profile. She also added a photo with the words: “Rose colored glasses all distorted.” Alas, there was no music. All of the excitement was sparked on Wednesday, October 16, when the Wolves singer posted an adorable throwback photo. Next to the straight out the school yearbook picture were the words, “We always go into it blindly.”

On top of all of the excitement about the cute photos, fans couldn’t help but speculate that there was indeed new music coming. This year, the Disney alum joined J Balvin, Benny Blanco and Tainy for the crossover hit I Can’t Get Enough. Selena also teamed up with Julia Michaels for Anxiety.

Selena’s last album was 2015’s Revival. The actress took time away from music to focus on other projects including the Netflix series Living Undocumented and the film The Dead Don’t Die. In June, Selena told Jimmy Fallon that she was done with her fourth studio album and happy with the “soulful sound.”