Shakira announced exciting news! Fans have been eagerly awaiting the Colombian singer’s upcoming concert film Shakira in Concert: El Dorado World Tour, and now she’s given them a treat exactly four weeks until the flick premieres. She shared a brand new sneak peek with an extended trailer for the film, showing behind-the-scenes moments of her famous concert.

©Getty Images Shakira released an extended trailer for her upcoming concert film

“It’s exactly four weeks until #ShakiraFilm hits cinemas worldwide for one night only,” she wrote alongside a clip of the trailer. “To celebrate, here's the extended trailer! Info / tickets shakira.film.” The film will follow Shakira as she embarks on the world tour promoting her Grammy-winning 2017 album of the same name. It will also reveal the struggles the singer faced after delaying the tour for several months due to a vocal cord hemorrhage.

In the trailer, fans get a glimpse of the singer feeling frustrated, but eventually triumphing and embarking on the tour of a lifetime. The 55-date tour saw the singer travel around the globe, from Europe and the Middle East to her hometown in Baranquilla, Colombia and ending in the United States.