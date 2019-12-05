Zara heiress Marta Ortega’s wedding to former model agent Carlos Torretta last year was one of the most glamorous, elegant and exclusive events of 2018. The cream of the crop of Spanish high society and the fashion industry were in attendance alongside international guests such as Athina Onassis on November 16 to witness the couple seal their love in a romantic ceremony.

Now, the fashion magnate and her husband, who currently works with his wife after joining Zara’s e-commerce division, have another reason to celebrate, apart from one year of blissful marriage. HOLA! Spain confirmed the happy news: the fashion mogul will welcome her second child next spring.

©Getty Images Marta has a six-year-old son, Amancio from a previous relationship with professional jockey Sergio Álvarez

This will be Marta’s second child, as she has a son, six-year-old Amancio, from her previous marriage to jockey Sergio Álvarez. Carlos and Amancio have become best friends, we have seen them both playing and showing signs of affection to each other during public events on many occasions. Now, with the arrival of Amancio’s little sister or brother - the baby’s gender is still unknown - the happiness of the family will be complete.

©Peter Lindberg Marta Ortega wore a beautiful Valentino gown for her wedding



Marta and Carlos’ love story started three years ago. They started out as friends but eventually came to the realization that they were made for each other. The couple share many common interests. They both grew up in the fashion world - Carlos is Spanish designer Roberto Torretta’s son. And they both are highly educated -Marta has an International Bussiness Degree from Regent’s University in London and Carlos graduated in Arts and Communications from New York’s Pace University. But above all, they share a mutual sense of love and respect.