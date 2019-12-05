First look at Ana de Armas as a Bond girl

Ana de Armas is a knockout in the upcoming James Bond film. Fans got their first look at the Cuban-born actress as a Bond girl in the newly released No Time To Die trailer and official photos. Ana plays Paloma in the thriller, which is set to be released April 2020. In the official trailer, Ana is seen getting into action firing guns and fighting all while wearing a plunging cocktail gown.

The latest installment of the 007 franchise sees James Bond (Daniel Craig), who left active service to enjoy a tranquil life in Jamaica, take on a new mission after his old friend Felix Leiter asks for help. However, the mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to more treacherous than expected, leading James onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology. Aside from Daniel and Ana, the movie also stars Oscar winner Rami Malek and Naomie Harris.

Ana plays Paloma in the 25th James Bond film

Ana recently opened up about playing Paloma in the forthcoming action flick. “I wouldn’t say she’s ordinary, because when she needs to perform her job, she does,” the actress said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. “But [she] is flawed. She says what she feels, she’s nervous, she’s scared. It’s human. When I read it, I was like, ‘Oh, wait — I can be a Bond girl. I’m that. I’m that messy.’ That’s what felt so attractive, on top of what she’s actually doing in the story, which is another step toward giving women a more powerful and strong place in the films.”

The Knives Out star has previously spoken about landing “active” roles for women, especially as a Latina. "These roles are definitely rare. That’s my fight and I always try to go for them when they come up. As a woman and a Latina, it’s pretty challenging,” she told Harper's Bazaar in 2019. “I have two separate labels to fight against, but I know I just have to stay strong and true to what I believe in.”

The Cuban-Spanish actress stuns as a Bond girl in newly released imagery

Ana added, “It’s important not to compromise your work and ideas for the industry and what some might be expecting you to do or recommending you to follow. It’s about being smart and patient and staying true to your path. The roles are there, but you need to find and fight for them.”