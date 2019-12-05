Serena Willams' daughter Olympia is adorable as she heads to ballet class

Serena Williams' daughter, Olympia Ohanian, is headed to the 'bar' — the ballet barre that is. On Wednesday, December 4, the 23-time major singles title holder took to social media to share with her followers another ultra adorable picture of her daughter with hubby and internet entrepreneur, Alexis Ohanian.

Olympia, who has her very own social media page, makes the cutest cameos on her momma's account, the previous post being of the two of them on an L-shaped couch at their home as Serena was hard away at work and Olympia was nice and snug under their Moana blankie.

The two-year-old was born on September 17, 2017

MORE: Serena Williams gives fans sneak peek inside stunning

In the photo, we see Olypmia rocking a pink-on-pink-on-pink outfit. The two-year-old can be seen wearing an iconic tulle tutu, a baby pink leotard and pink polka dotted rainboots. She finishes off the look with a giant pink bookbag, which has some fuzzy detailing on the back.

The proud momma and tennis champion captioned the image with "Ballet time." Famous friend and model Karlie Kloss took to the comments to share some love for the picture and dropped four heart-eyed emojis.

Loading the player...

MORE: Serena Williams' daughter Olympia steals mom's makeup in hilarious video

The tennis winner loves to share heartwarming clips of her daughter with her fans, also having shared a video of Olympia's reaction to a hilarious cookie fail the mom experienced recently.