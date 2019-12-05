Cardi B drops daughter Kulture off in NYC via private jet – and check out her outfit!

Cardi B’s little girl is back to showing off her mini lavish lifestyle. On Wednesday, November 4, Cardi and Offset’s one-year-old daughter took centerstage on her mother’s social media to show off how she travels. The Money rapper shared a series of adorable snaps of her baby girl via her stories where she is walking around and showing off her Gucci outfit. “You look so cute,” the 26-year-old says. “Let mommy see you.” Kulture is a tiny fashionista in a mini sweatpants and bomber jacket combo. Her most adorable accessory, however, is her personality.

Cardi B's daughter made her way from Atlanta to New York City via private jet

In the video the tot is full of greetings as she tells the camera “hey.” Kulture doesn’t just dress the part. In the following video, Cardi and Offset’s baby girl is traveling just as lavish. “Messy hair day. ATL to NY.” In the clip, Kulture stands up in a bed on a private jet before she takes a little tumble. KK joined her mom on the same jet that she was seen shaking it for the camera – en route to Africa. “1:03am drop my KK in NY on my way to Afrriiiiicaaaaaaaaaa baybeeeee!!!!!!” Before touching down in Nigiria and Ghana, the Press rapper shared a video of her makeup free and rapping her verse from Fall by Davido.

Behind her, followers get a look inside of her plane, complete with big screen TVs and leather seats. It was the first time that Kulture and Cardi’s million-dollar lifestyle was on display. Earlier this month, the rapper took to her social media to show her little girl rocking a lux fur coat and celebrating her parents’ single Clout landing a nomination for an American Music Award. “Happy Friday!!! KK fav song got nominated...she so New York but was born in Georgia.”

Cardi B and Offset's one-year-old showed off her lavish style

Cardi recently opened up about the biggest lesson she learned since becoming a mother. “The biggest lesson is that you are never ready on time," she told Vogue. "It's hard," she continued when being asked about being a mom, "People think that it's easy but it's hard, we deserve more mothers' days.” No matter how hard it is, Cardi and Kulture make their mother-daughter lifestyle look fab!