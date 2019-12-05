Penelope Cruz is a gothic princess in midnight black at Chanel's Paris fashion show

Penelope Cruz stole the show at Chanel Métiers D'Art 2019-2020, one of the most prestigious fashion shows in the world. The event was created back in 2002 by Karl Lagerfeld as a tribute to the craftsmen working for the iconic brand, and after last year's show in New York, the prestigious runway event went back home to Paris and took place at Le Grand Palais. Penélope, who is a Chanel ambassador, made an entrance looking absolutely stunning in a very flattering all-black ensemble and showing off her toned legs.

Gorgeous in a feminine black minidress by Chanel, Penelope Cruz attended the iconic house's fashion show Métiers D'Art

The Spanish actress wore a beautiful figure-hugging tulle minidress from Chanel's SS20 collection which featured delicate ruffles and a chain belt made up of silver and pearls, accentuating her tiny waist. With her poker-straight dark brown locks and natural makeup in earth-coloured tones, the 45-year-old went for a simple yet super-chic look, accessorized with amazing pearl-drop earrings, black clutch and velvet chunky heels.

Marion Cotillard and Penélope Cruz sat at the front row of the beautiful show

The Wasp Nest star sat with French actress Marion Cotillard in the front row of the show, which was brimming with famous faces and muses of the house such as Kristen Stewart, Lily-Rose Depp and her mom Vanesa Paradis. They all could admire the first Métiers D'Art collection created by Chanel's new creative director Vivien Viard, who took charge of the Maison after the death of legendary Karl Lagerfeld. The exclusive show replicated the legendary apartment of Coco Chanel in 31 Rue de Cambon where the founder of the house used to present her collections. A grand art decó staircase, old mirrors and black, gold and beige tones served as a background for top models such as Gigi Hadid and Kaia Gerber to shine in a show of pure magic.