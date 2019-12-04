Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are one celebrity couple that likes to ride in style. Last night, the two enjoyed a fancy dinner at Italian hotspot Lattanzi in New York City and in true JLo/A-Rod fashion, they were dressed to the nines. But it wasn’t their outfits that caught our attention—it was their ultra sleek ride. The power couple was spotted exiting their car that took luxury to the next level.

©GettyImages Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were spotted in a luxurious car for a date night in New York City

In the photo, fans can clearly see the inside of the car, which includes a variety of luxe features. Inside the spacious leather interior of the ride, thick carpet lines the walls and floor while several reclining seats take up space in the middle. And if that’s not enough, there’s also a state-of-the-art sound system, charging stations and fancy LED lighting because you know, it’s always a party when JLo is involved.

For the evening, the 50-year-old superstar wore a winter outfit that featured black leather thigh high boots and a plaid-covered coat. Meanwhile, the former pro baseball player opted for a dapper navy suit paired with a black coat. The pair, who were driven for their date night, also enjoy to drive themselves on occasion. For JLo’s 50th birthday, A-Rod bought her a brand new convertible Porsche. While gifting her the car, he documented her reaction and revealed the star had not driven a car in 25 years.