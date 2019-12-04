Happy news for Marc Anthony's ex-wife Dayanara Torres. After being diagnosed with skin cancer at the beginning of 2019, the former Miss Universe shared with her fans that an end is sight for her treatment, more specifically in March 2020. Till that long-awaited moment arrives, the Puerto Rican beauty queen continues facing it with bravery, surrounded by her loved ones and sharing updates with her fans on social media. Dayanara recently posted a new video where she gives details about her immunotherapy session number 14, at the same time raising awareness about skin cancer.

©@dayanarapr The model announced that the treatment she is following to fight against her cancer will end next year

The mother of Cristian and Ryan - the two sons she shares with Salsa legend Marc – smiles at the camera and shows the back of her mobile, with a cover where you can read Guerrera, (warrior). In the images, we can also see her mom Doña Luz Delgado, holding her hand while she waits for her daughter to finish the session. Dayanara, always positive, uses the lyrics of Juanes' hit, La vida es un ratico, to share with her fans that something good is about to begin: "Llegan buenos tiempos y los malos ya se van, " (Good times come and the bad times go away) says the song.

Loading the player...

@dayanarapr

In the emotional post, Dayanara shares her personal experience and asks her followers to check with the doctors as soon as they realize something might not be ok - skin cancer is one of the most aggressive ones, and its early detection saves lives.