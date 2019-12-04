Rapper and actress, Cardi B, is making sure that everyone knows that there isn't anything that she is going to allow to get in-between her and her husband Offset (one of the three rappers in the group Migos).

On Tuesday, December 3, the Thru Your Phone rapper took to her personal social media to defend her husband after his personal photo-sharing social media account was allegedly hacked.

Fans and followers of the two were privy to personal messages that Cardi's hubby had sent to Latinx rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine‘s girlfriend, Jade, via the app.

The two musicians got married on September 20, 2017, and share a daugther together

The Hustlers actress shared a video on her personal page with her 55 million followers where she spoke out on the topic.

In the video, she referenced rumors of Offset's infidelity and said, "Babe, I know you done some dumb [stuff], everybody know he’s done some dumb [stuff], but c’mon, [men] ain’t dumb, [men] ain’t crazy. We’ve been so good, we had a sweet weekend, life has been good. That’s why I ain’t getting no rowdy. Simple as that. Okay, love you guys.”