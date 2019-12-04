The new Disney + series Mandalorian has become the newest sensation among the millions of Star Wars fans, and that includes Marc Anthony’s oldest son, Cristian Muñiz, and his girlfriend, Kylie Jane.

©@cris_muniz_torres The couple recently celebrated ten months together

Although he’s typically more private, the 18-year-old took to his social media to share a photo in which he and his girlfriend are enjoying the new Disney + series. He also changed his profile picture to the same one in which he appears next to Kylie.

It seems the young couple is hooked on Mandalorian, especially with the Baby Yoda character, which also appeared on the message Kylie dedicated to Cris.

©@sunnysidekylie Kylie posted a celebratory anniversary message on her social media

Last summer, the couple visited Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge ride at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California. On her social media account, Kylie shared a few snaps of the fun visit in which they enjoyed their whole experience.