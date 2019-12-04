Camila Cabello kicked off her run at Jingle Ball with a very special guest. The Shameless singer walked the carpet with an adorable date – and it wasn’t her boyfriend Shawn Mendes. Ahead of taking the stage, Camila and her pup Eugene posed for a series of adorable pictures at the Dickies Arena in Texas on Tuesday, November 3. Camila and her pup were a stylish duo as he sported a green harness. The 22-year-old was chic in black pants and a balloon sleeve top. Camila took to her social media to share a few pre-show snaps with her second leading man. “my sweet baby boy,” she captioned a shot of the duo from the carpet.

©GettyImages Camila Cabello walked the Jingle Ball red carpet with her puppy Eugene

In another picture, she wears a cowboy hat as she holds on to her dog tight. “Alexa, play old town road by lil nas x.” Eugene made his adorable debut in August. While getting ready for the VMAs, the Havana songstress proudly introduced her little guy to the world. “You’re wondering what this cute, little lovey adorable thing that I am holding, his name is Eugene Fitzherbert.” When talking to the camera, she revealed the inspiration for his name.

“Eugene Fitzherbert is the name of the Prince in Tangled and I like to name all my dogs after Disney characters. Except for my first two dogs, I didn’t get to name them, it was my sister, so my future dogs will be named after Disney characters.”

